Hot Off The Wire: Lies Through Plastic Teeth, and More!

Alfredas kicks off the week all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

She runs down the latest on Kenya Moore saying Kim Zolciak-Biermann lies through her plastic teeth, Cardi BKenya Moore saying Kim Zolciak-Biermann lies through her plastic teeth, Cardi B and her fans, Kanye West is Back, and more!

