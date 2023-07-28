Alfredas has all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest on celebrity break ups from Tina Knowles to Nene Leaks, Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgery, and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Celebrity Breakups, And More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Celebrity Breakups, And More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
-
Wind Down Thursdays: August 3rd with “YML & Friends”
-
The Best Looks From The Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Actor Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges
-
#NowCarlee Trends on Social Media After Carlee Russell’s Search History is Revealed
-
Carlee Russell ‘Booked’ In Alabama Jail After Faking Own Kidnapping: Report