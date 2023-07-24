Things get a bit heated with Russ Parr and Armstrong Williams in this week’s “What’s Your Point.” The “Left/Right” duo discuss the ongoing border situation in Texas. A floating barbed wire buoy has been placed along the Mexico/American border in the Rio Grande to prevent Mexican citizens from crossing illegally. U.S. Department of Justice has asked Texas Governor Greg Abbot to have the buoy removed or face legal action, but the Republican has shown no signs of relenting.

Russ Parr: Let me talk about the humane activities of some people in your party, and I’m talking about the Governor of Texas, who’s putting barbed wire along in the Rio Grande so it can insnarl people that are trying to come over illegally. And you’re going to say, “well, they just come over here…”

I’m not saying you, but a lot of Republicans have been saying, “well, they need to come over here legally,” but, you know, even trapped, you know, pregnant people and so on and so forth, borders on inhumane. Do you agree with that strategy?

Armstrong Williams: Yes

Russ: I thought you would because you lack empathy.

Williams: Well, I have more empathy for Americans that are impacted by those flooding into our country and take away our resources.

Russ: They’re taking our resources. We need them. They are a resource.

Armstrong: So well, we don’t need them now. So, if someone has the stuff, I’ll have them stuff with an American.

Is there a lack of empathy or should Americans and our government be strong with it comes to protecting our borders?

Russ and Armstrong also talk about Florida Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ latest comments about Critical Race Theory in schools and slavery, saying “They’re probably going to show that some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life.”

Do We Lack Empathy In The Border Crisis? | 'What's Your Point' With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams

