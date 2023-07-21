Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She has the latest on what Dame Dash had to say about R. Kelly, people mad at Disney and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Dame Dash Talks R. Kelly, Disney & more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Dame Dash Talks R. Kelly, Disney & more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Wind Down Thursdays: July 27th With 'WRP featuring Alyce Walker'
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
The Best Looks From The Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Some Like It Hot! 10 Sexiest Live Music Performances
-
Beyoncé Makes US Debut of Renaissance Tour in Philadelphia
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show