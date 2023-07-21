Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She has the latest on what Dame Dash had to say about R. Kelly, people mad at Disney and more!

The post Hot Off The Wire: Dame Dash Talks R. Kelly, Disney & more! appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot Off The Wire: Dame Dash Talks R. Kelly, Disney & more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com