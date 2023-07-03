Pregnant Non-Citizens In Maryland Are Eligible For Free Health Care

Thousands of pregnant women in Maryland, regardless of immigration status, are eligible for free comprehensive health care coverage.
Under the Healthy Babies Equity Act, also known as HB1080, pregnant residents with an income of up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level but who would not otherwise be eligible due to their immigration status will now have access to Medicaid or the Maryland Children’s Health Program. Their children, up to the age of one-year-old, will also have access to the coverage.
Non-citizens will now be able to enroll in the services as soon as they learn they are pregnant. They will be eligible for prenatal and postnatal treatment for up to four months postpartum, as well as mental health care. Dental, lab work and prescription medicine services will also be covered without copays.
