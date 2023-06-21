Community Affairs Show: Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center Leading The Way in Cancer Research and Treatment

The name Johns Hopkins has become synonymous with excellence in research and patient care.

Since its opening in 1973, our Cancer Center has led the world in deciphering the mechanisms of cancer and new ways to treat it. The strength of their research and treatment programs was recognized early on by the National Cancer Institute, becoming one of the first to earn comprehensive cancer center status and recognition as a “Center of Excellence.”

In 2001, Sidney Kimmel gave a transformative gift to Johns Hopkins University. In recognition of his extraordinary philanthropy, the cancer center was named in his honor: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Center has active programs in clinical research, laboratory research, education, community outreach, and prevention and control.

The cancer specialists at Sibley Memorial Hospital provide surgical, radiation and medical oncology services in Washington, D.C. metro area. As part of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, patients are able to receive the world renown treatments, including clinical trials and immunotherapy, of Johns Hopkins Medicine without leaving the region.

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson speaks with Dr. Ashwani Rajput, Director of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital and Professor of Surgery about cutting edge cancer research and innovative targeted treatment.

For more information log on to HopkinsCancer.org.

