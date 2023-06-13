DJ Khaled Reveals To His Fans He Is Not The Best In Surfing By Sharing A Video of Himself Wiping Out

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

DJ Khaled is known for sharing major keys and wins on social media, but you have to give him credit. He’s not afraid to share an epic fail.

The “Wild Thoughts” creator revealed to his followers that he hurt himself in a video featuring himself getting a massage. In the caption for the post, the super producer wrote:”

“I tried playing today but I had cut the game short I injured my self surfing yesterday. So I thought I could play through the pain. So I’m get a massage and call dr make sure I’m great. But nothing going stop me from playing golf. I’ll be back on the course Tommorow hopefully the pain will go away. If not I’m okay through the pain till I defeat the pain! love is the only way!

LETS GO GOLFING.”

In a subsequent post, Khaled showed his fans epically wiping out on the surfboard before hitting the links and the massage table, writing in the caption for the post, “ALL CATEGORIES LETS GO ITS OK TO BE HAPPY !”

DJ Khaled Is Not Letting His Injury Keep Him Off The Golf Course

Despite revealing to us he is not the best when it comes to surfing, Khaled still made sure to enjoy himself before the arrival of his inaugural We The Best Foundation Golf Classic, sponsored by Jordan Brand. Proceeds from the golfing event went to We the Best Foundation’s efforts in education, the arts, and more.

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing,” Khaled said in a statement. “Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We the Best Foundation Golf Classic.”

The inaugural golf tournament starts with a VIP reception on July 19 before the action heads to the green on July 20.

