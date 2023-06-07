Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Marriage Is A Decision, Not An Emotional Fling”

Here’s a tip to keep in mind: To stay married, you must decide to stay married. See, love is an emotion. It goes up and down and emotions change but marriage is a decision. You decide to make it last.

When I first got married, I asked the neighbor who had been married for over 50 years, what was the secret he said “When you got married, did you say I do I?” I Said “yes, sir.” He said, “Now do.”

He said “Love her, honor her. and treat her like a queen and she will treat you like a king” and he was right.

Make the decision to stay married and you’ll have a greater success rate of staying married.

