Koryn Hawthorne returns to the Get Up Church, this time to premiere her brand new single “Cry.” When you listen to the track it may have a familiar sound from a legendary artist, Joe Sample. If you didn’t know, 2Pac’s classic song “Dear Mama” samples Joe’s song “In All My Wildest Dreams.”
Why did Hawthorne decide to take a stab at a classic sample and song? She gives credit to the producer, J. White Did It. “Honestly, when I heard it, I literally fell in love with it and we flipped it and just made it so inclusive to kind of, just things that everybody is going through, and yeah, it’s a tearjerker for sure,” said Hawthorne.
Get more from Hawthorne with Erica and GRIFF from their exclusive interview above.
Koryn Hawthorne Debuts Her New Single “Cry” was originally published on getuperica.com
