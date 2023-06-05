1976: Natalie Cole Makes History, Wins Best New Artist

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

During this year’s Black Music Month, we take time to honor iconic artists who made the moments that made music history One such artist is Natalie Cole, daughter of jazz icon Nat King Cole and a history maker in her own right.

Natalie’s first win made history when she become the first Black Artist to win Best New Artist at the 18th Annual Grammy Awards. That year, Cole would also win Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her hit single “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)“. This was just the beginning of a long string of successes for Natalie at the Grammys over the next three decades.

In 1991, she won four awards including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her duet with Nat King Cole, “Unforgettable“. Her career also included two other wins – one in 2000 for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album “Unforgettable… With Love,” and one in 2008 when she was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by The Recording Academy. Altogether, Cole has 24 Grammy nominations, including 3 Latin Grammy noms.

Natalie Cole’s career was a testament to her talent and dedication. She will forever be remembered for the timeless music she created, as well as the nine Grammy Awards she won in recognition of her work. Her legacy lives on through both her own music and that of her father Nat King Cole, making them an iconic duo in musical history. We are proud to honor Natalie Cole and all of those who have contributed their gifts to Black Music Month celebrations for generations!

