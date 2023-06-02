Grown Folk Fridays

Grown Folk Fridays With Guest Co-Host Janelle Monáe

Published on June 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
WMMJ Grown Folk Friday with Janelle Monáe

Source: Radio One DC

On this Grown Folks Friday, our favorite midday queen, Vic Jagger was joined by a very special guest co-host, Janelle Monáe!

 

Janelle Monáe spent the day with Vic as they talked about their upcoming tour, their new album and the joy of now being able to float with feeling “a lot more free these days”! The 8 time grammy nominated artist is fully in “The Age of Pleasure” and wants everyone to come along. While guest co-hosting with Vic Jagger today, Janelle Monáe played a game of “Who Said That” and talks about her progression in becoming the Janelle Monáe they are now plus so much more. They also did a breakdown of the lyrics of their new hit single “float” and tells the story about the venerable intro of this song.

Join Our Text Club! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Janelle Monáe shares with Vic that they studied broadcast journalism and always wanted to do radio, checkout the recap of their time together on air and let us know how you think she did!

Don’t Miss Janelle Monáe on his upcoming tour this fall! Get your tickets here: https://www.jmonae.com

8/30 Seattle, WA 

WAMU Theater

8/31 Vancouver, British Columbia

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

9/2 Portland, OR

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/6 Salt Lake City, UT

The Complex

9/7 Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/9 Kansas City, MO

The Midland Theatre

9/11 Minneapolis, MN

Armory

9/13 St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

9/14 Chicago, IL

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

9/17 Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/18 Philadelphia, PA

The Met

9/20 Montreal, Quebec

Mtelus

9/21 Toronto, Ontario

Massey Hall

9/24 Washington, DC

The Anthem

9/26 New York City, NY

Radio City Music Hall

9/28 Brooklyn, NY

Kings Theatre

10/2 Charlotte, NC

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3 Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

10/4 Birmingham, AL

Avondale Brewing Company

10/6 Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre Atlanta

10/9 Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/10 Houston, TX

Bayou Music Center

10/11 Austin, TX

Moody Amphitheater

10/15 Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Financial Theatre

10/17 San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/18 Inglewood, CA

YouTube Theate

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Close