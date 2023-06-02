Grown Folk Fridays With Guest Co-Host Janelle Monáe

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

On this Grown Folks Friday, our favorite midday queen, Vic Jagger was joined by a very special guest co-host, Janelle Monáe!

Janelle Monáe spent the day with Vic as they talked about their upcoming tour, their new album and the joy of now being able to float with feeling “a lot more free these days”! The 8 time grammy nominated artist is fully in “The Age of Pleasure” and wants everyone to come along. While guest co-hosting with Vic Jagger today, Janelle Monáe played a game of “Who Said That” and talks about her progression in becoming the Janelle Monáe they are now plus so much more. They also did a breakdown of the lyrics of their new hit single “float” and tells the story about the venerable intro of this song.

Janelle Monáe shares with Vic that they studied broadcast journalism and always wanted to do radio, checkout the recap of their time together on air and let us know how you think she did!

Don’t Miss Janelle Monáe on his upcoming tour this fall! Get your tickets here: https://www.jmonae.com