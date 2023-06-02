Grown Folk Fridays With Guest Co-Host Janelle Monáe

On this Grown Folks Friday, our favorite midday queen, Vic Jagger was joined by a very special guest co-host, Janelle Monáe!
Janelle Monáe spent the day with Vic as they talked about their upcoming tour, their new album and the joy of now being able to float with feeling “a lot more free these days”! The 8 time grammy nominated artist is fully in “The Age of Pleasure” and wants everyone to come along. While guest co-hosting with Vic Jagger today, Janelle Monáe played a game of “Who Said That” and talks about her progression in becoming the Janelle Monáe they are now plus so much more. They also did a breakdown of the lyrics of their new hit single “float” and tells the story about the venerable intro of this song.
Janelle Monáe shares with Vic that they studied broadcast journalism and always wanted to do radio, checkout the recap of their time together on air and let us know how you think she did!
Don’t Miss Janelle Monáe on his upcoming tour this fall! Get your tickets here: https://www.jmonae.com
8/30 Seattle, WA
WAMU Theater
8/31 Vancouver, British Columbia
Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
9/2 Portland, OR
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
9/6 Salt Lake City, UT
The Complex
9/7 Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/9 Kansas City, MO
The Midland Theatre
9/11 Minneapolis, MN
Armory
9/13 St. Louis, MO
Stifel Theatre
9/14 Chicago, IL
Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
9/17 Boston, MA
MGM Music Hall at Fenway
9/18 Philadelphia, PA
The Met
9/20 Montreal, Quebec
Mtelus
9/21 Toronto, Ontario
Massey Hall
9/24 Washington, DC
The Anthem
9/26 New York City, NY
Radio City Music Hall
9/28 Brooklyn, NY
Kings Theatre
10/2 Charlotte, NC
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/3 Nashville, TN
Ryman Auditorium
10/4 Birmingham, AL
Avondale Brewing Company
10/6 Atlanta, GA
Fox Theatre Atlanta
10/9 Dallas, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10 Houston, TX
Bayou Music Center
10/11 Austin, TX
Moody Amphitheater
10/15 Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Financial Theatre
10/17 San Francisco, CA
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 Inglewood, CA
YouTube Theate
