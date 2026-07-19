The Finest World Cup WAGs Serving 'Sporty Chic' Stadium Style
Gorgeous GOOOOALS! A Gallery Of The Baddest World Cup WAGs Serving 'Sporty Chic' Stadium Style & Soccer Pitch Perfect Pics
We still have a case of FIFA Fever over fine footballers like mouthwatering Maduka Okoye, Tim Weah, and Ricardo Ade. And we shouted out the global glambassadors & international it-girlies going viral from the matches, but what about the World Cup WAGs? Let’s get into a list the ladies who are cheering from the sidelines, yet deserve a stunning spotlight all their own.
Few WAGs have made a splash Bukayo Saka’s fiancée, Tolami Benson. The model and influencer didn’t feel like she fit in with the standard stadium looks at Arsenal matches. Instead she told British Vogue that she created her own lane of “sports chic.”
“When I came into the football world, I used to just wear the football tops with jeans or shorts, but they never fit me right, so I stopped trying to fit in and started wearing things that worked for me,” she said.
“It’s about high-low: for example, I’ll pair my Louis Vuitton trainers with an Arsenal jersey and Zara shorts. ‘Sports chic’ is what I like to call it,”Tolami explained.
The UK-born baddie comes from a big Nigerian family. She earned a degree in public relations and media before starting a career in advertising. Tolami and Bukayo started dating in 2020, and made their first major appearance as a couple at the 2022 World Cup, according to PEOPLE.
With all that beauty and brains, she quickly became a L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador after attending the 2024 Euros. Then she took that edgy style to her own collection with River Island.
When Tolami isn’t turning turning heads with her stadium styles, she’s ravishing on red carpets beside her man, her man, her man!
The cute couple got engaged in November 2025 and fans can’t wait for a glimpse of their Naija nuptials.
Hit the flip for more World Cup WAGs!
Sira Kessie, wife of Franck Kessie, Team Ivory Coast
Shireen Doku, wife of Jeremy Doku, Team Belgium
Jordeen Buckley, partner of Antonio Semenyo, Team Ghana
Janine Carvalho, partner of of Kevin Pina, Team Cape Verde
Hamisa Mobetto, wife of Stephane Aziz Ki, Team Burkina Faso
Fanny Neguesha, wife of Mario Lemina, Team Gabon
Veronika Yazback, wife of Pape Matar Sarr, Team Senegal
Sofia Mbemba, wife of Chancel Mbemba, Team DR Congo
Shannon Nicole, partner of Kasey Palmer, Team Jamaica
Cindy Mahlangu, wife of Bongani Zungu, Team South Africa
Aaliyah Cloßen, partner of Florian Wirtz, Team Germany
Jaimy Kenswiel, partner of Denzel Dumfries, Team Netherlands
Vicentia Mensah, wife of Gideon Mensah, Team Ghana
Yetunde Olayinka, wife of Peter Olayinka, Team Nigeria
Stephanie Ladewig, wife of Victor Osimhen, Team Nigeria
Nelia Krasso, wife of Jean-Philippe Krasso, Team Ivory Coast
Naima Corbin, wife of Eberechi Eze, Team England
Xafira Bacuna, wife of Leandro Bacuna, Team Cape Verde
Maileine Bassogog, wife of Christian Bassogog, Team Cameroon
Cindy Peroti, partner of Ryan Jiro Gravenberch, Team Netherlands
Suzette Carter, partner of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Team France
Which World Cup WAG was your favorite?
Gorgeous GOOOOALS! A Gallery Of The Baddest World Cup WAGs Serving 'Sporty Chic' Stadium Style & Soccer Pitch Perfect Pics was originally published on bossip.com