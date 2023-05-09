Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Verzuz will reportedly make its return to Madison Square Garden in late summer where Jermaine Dupri and Sean “Diddy’ Combs will face off. Diddy confirmed the showdown with Busta Rhymes according to video footage, and Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz confirmed the news via social media.

Verzuz, now in its third season reportedly, which last took place in July 2022, is still one of the most anticipated music events of its sort. Dupri and Diddy were long positioned to square off with one another and the two mega-producers have both egged on the battle with some lighthearted chatter.

It would be a fitting battle to witness considering both men have dozens upon dozens of hits between them and have worked with some of the biggest names in the business on the production front. They’ve also been front-facing artists and are no strangers to performing in front of a large crowd.

With the Verzuz happening at MSG, it isn’t exactly neutral ground as Diddy was raised just up the way in Mount Vernon, N.Y. That said, Dupri made his mark early on as a background dancer for the legendary Hip-Hop trio, Whodini, and isn’t the type to back down from a challenge.

According to Diddy and Swizz, the battle will take place on Sept. 8 but more details are certain to emerge as the months roll on.

The only question that remains is, who will you be rooting for? Sound off in the comments section.

Photo: Getty

Verzuz Returns To MSG, Jermaine Dupri & Diddy Will Face Off was originally published on hiphopwired.com