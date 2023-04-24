“Big Mouth” is an American adult animated sitcom created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The show follows a group of middle school students as they navigate puberty, with a heavy focus on the physical and emotional changes that come with adolescence.
The series premiered on Netflix on September 29, 2017, and as of today it currently has six seasons out. There are speculations around the seventh season coming out in late 2023 since recent seasons were released during the months of September, October, November, and December. The show has been praised for its honest and hilariously relatable depiction of the challenges of growing up, as well as its inclusion of diverse characters and discussions of sexuality and mental health.
Today, we got the news that Big Mouth renewed for Season 8 with Netflix. It’s rumored that this may be the last season of the show.
We’re looking forward to the upcoming season, and we know that Big Mouth never fails to entertain us.
- When Should Breast Cancer Screenings Start For Black Women?
- What Are The Projects? A Brief History Of Public Housing In America
- Teyana Taylor Brings The Sexy To The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
- Big Mouth Has Been Renewed For Another Season, Will It Be Its Last?
- 50 Cent Teaming Up With HULU To Rehabilitate Ex-Gang & Hate Group Members On Unscripted Series ‘Redemption Ink’
- WWE Star Ted DiBiase Jr. Charged With Finessing Millions From Welfare Fund
- Martin Lawrence Shares A Thoughtful Message To Jamie Foxx On Social Media
- Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”
- Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Wild Airplane Incident
- Tucker Carlson and Fox News Part Ways
Big Mouth Has Been Renewed For Another Season, Will It Be Its Last? was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
“I Am Stunned”: Don Lemon Fired From CNN, Twitter Shocked
-
Donnie & Tony React To A Man Who's Fathered 102 Kids [LISTEN]
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant