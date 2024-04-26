Tank Talks The R&B Money Tour + More!

Tank sat down with Vic Jagger to talk about everything he has going on in 2024 which of course is a lot!
Tank Surprises Majic 102.3/92.7 Listeners At The New Edition Pre-Party with Teresa Marie
He’ll be hitting the road for The R&B Money Tour with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas coming to The MGM May 23rd and 24th! Tank’s also the co-host of The R&B Money Podcast, has a new post-retirement project featuring the new music we need right now plus so much more! Vic gets the details on all of this and they play a game of ‘Who Said That?’ See the full interview below.
Also See:
Here’s Why Tank Deserves More Love From R&B Heads
Grown Folk Fridays: Tank [WATCH]
