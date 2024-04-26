Listen Live
Entertainment

Tank Talks The R&B Money Tour + More!

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tycoon Music Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tank sat down with Vic Jagger to talk about everything he has going on in 2024 which of course is a lot!

Tank Surprises Majic 102.3/92.7 Listeners At The New Edition Pre-Party with Teresa Marie

He’ll be hitting the road for The R&B Money Tour with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas coming to The MGM May 23rd and 24th! Tank’s also the co-host of The R&B Money Podcast, has a new post-retirement project featuring the new music we need right now plus so much more! Vic gets the details on all of this and they play a game of ‘Who Said That?’ See the full interview below.

Also See:

Here’s Why Tank Deserves More Love From R&B Heads

Grown Folk Fridays: Tank [WATCH]

 

Listen Live Monday through Friday from 6am to 10am EST

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Tycoon Music Festival
Entertainment

Tank Talks The R&B Money Tour + More!

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

National

GOP Lawmakers Take More Steps Towards Trying To Eliminate DEI Nationwide

"A Tribe Called Quest" Portrait Session
Entertainment

The Morning Buzz: The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced + More

News

Black People Experienced Botched Lethal Injections At Higher Rates, New Study Finds

Celebrity

It All Started When Nelly Asked For Ashanti’s Autograph: A Relationship Timeline

April Watts

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close