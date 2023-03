Tank Surprises Majic 102.3/92.7 Listeners At The New Edition Pre-Party with Teresa Marie

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The New Edition Tour hit DC and Majic 102.3/92.7 had the hook up with a special meet & greet, music by DJ Face and so much more!

The OG boy band New Edition is back! Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant are all on the road performing their biggest hits with special guests Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank! Friday night before they all hit the stage, Tank came through the Majic 102.3/92.7 Pre-Party and surprised some of lucky listeners and dropped some exclusives with our very own Teresa Marie!

Take a look at the photos captured by Jeff On Digital at the Pre-Party in the gallery below…

