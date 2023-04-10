Halle Berry’s Wine-Sipping Nude Balcony Photo Reminds Us Of Her Other Thirst-Trapping Instagram Moments

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Fifty-six-year-old Halle Berry continues to break necks.

The legendary actress was enjoying her Saturday when she casually decided to send her Instagram comments into shambles by posting a photo of herself naked while strategically standing on a balcony sipping wine.

“I do what I wanna do. Happy Saturday,” Berry captioned the photo alongside a lipstick kiss emoji.

And indeed a Happy Saturday it was for everyone to be reminded how iconic the actress is. However, some haters insinuated that Berry was too old to post such revealing pictures.

https://twitter.com/halleberry/status/1645252087372980224?s=20

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing,” wrote one Twitter user.

Berry clapped back by cleverly changing the subject, replying, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

Berry has aged gracefully and has steadily proved that with more life experience, she’s embraced those new levels of maturity.

She discussed this with AARP in 2022, telling them that attractiveness goes beyond a pretty face.

“We’re all going to get older. Our skin is going to shrivel up and we’re going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body, but I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in,” she said. “That’s going to fade, and I refuse to become someone who just tries to hold onto a youthful face and not embrace what’s most important about being beautiful — how you live your life, how you give back to others, how you connect to people, how you strengthen your mind, body and soul and nourish yourself, how you give in a meaningful way of yourself. The most beautiful people have something radiating inside.”

This isn’t the first time Berry dropped a thirst trap. Check out more of her sultry moments here:

