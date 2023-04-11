Donnie & Tony React To A Man Who’s Fathered 102 Kids [LISTEN]

Yup you read the title of this article correctly, Musa Hasahya Kasera is the proud father of 102 children.
The 68-year-old Ugandan man admits he has so many children he can’t remember most of their names which we completely understand. His entire family includes 12 wives, 102 children and with 578 grandchildren who all live in the village of Bugisa, a remote rural area of eastern Uganda. See the full family in the video below.
Donnie and Tony share a naming system they think Musa should’ve used to help remember everyone’s name as they react to this story. Hear their reactions in the video below…
