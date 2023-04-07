Happy 50 Years of Hip-Hop! Donnie & Tony Give Their Top 5 Rappers Of All Time!

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Billboard has released their list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time in honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Their ranking has caused of commotion around the world. Some of the GOAT names on their list include; MC Lyte, Mos Def, Kurtis Blow, Rick Ross, Common, Lil Kim, LL Cool J, and so many more. Donnie, Tony and Ric Chill reviewed the list and gave their opinions on who’s placement was off and should’ve been included in the top 5 rankings.

Billboard’s Top 5 Greatest Rappers Of All Time:

Jay-Z Kendrick Lamar Nas TuPac Eminem

Do you agree with their top 5? See the full list here.

There’s a few rappers Donnie, Tony and Ric Chill believe should be in the top 5. Hear their reactions to the list in the video below…

