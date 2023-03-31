At 7:35 am EST /6:35 am CST be the 5th caller at 1-877-PARR SHO / 1- 877-727-7746 and win $100 to go toward your groceries.
Click Here For The Official Rules
The Russ Parr “Everyday Grocery Giveaway” Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
