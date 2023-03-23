Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

If you’re a huge fan of Ivy Park x adidas, the brand could be no more. It was reported today that Beyoncé and the sportswear company have mutually agreed to part ways.

The split is reportedly due to the fact that the athleisure line fell below its sales projections for last year, causing the two powerhouses to rethink the partnership. TMZ reports that before separating, the brand’s projections for 2023 were decreased to accommodate the shift from last year and that even though the projections shifted, Beyoncé’s contract is still set to finish at the end of the year.

This news comes as a shock to many who have loved seeing Ivy Park x adidas celerity marketing campaigns break the internet including some of our favorites like Yara Shahidi, Megan Thee Stallion, and the current it-girl Ice Spice.

Back in 2019, Beyoncé teamed up with the German brand to re-launched the popular activewear line but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the relationship between the two has changed and there have reportedly been “major creative differences” between them. The report also explained that “Beyoncé is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.

In spite of the news, the starlet and her fans still have a lot to celebrate and look forward to this year. Beyoncé is still on track to launch her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour in May, kicking off in Europe and then wrapping up in North America with shows in Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and more.

And just last month, the multi-faceted artist made history when she became the most-awarded artist in Grammys history after winning her 32nd honor at the annual award show.

What do you think about Ivy Park and adidas parting ways?

Beyoncé And Adidas Reportedly Agree To End Ivy Park Partnership was originally published on hellobeautiful.com