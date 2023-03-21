The Wizards Now On An 3 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 21st vs Orlando]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Wizards are now on an 3 game losing streak after their loss against the Orlando Magic! The team could not pull out the win and remain 12th in east with 32 wins and 40 losses. Although Wizards guard Bradley Beal was a -10 on the floor, other members of the team stepped up. Wizards forward/center Kristaps Porzingis scored a team high of 30 points. Wizards forward Deni Avdija also came through with a team high of 10 rebounds and 15 points making this his 9th double-double this season. Another player who made an impact on the court was guard Monte Morris who recorded 14 points with eight assists. Despite all the team effort the Wizards couldn’t dull the Magic.

Checkout the highlights from this game here:

After the loss; Coach Unseld, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis spoke to the media. Watch the press conference below…

Source: Wizards PR

