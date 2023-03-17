Get Lucky With These 2023 Saint Patrick’s Day Cocktails

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

As Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations are most certainly on the horizon, revelers will find themselves at their favorite watering holes taking in the festivities. For those who wish to host their own celebration in the comfort of their homes, we’ve got some cocktail and drink ideas that can add the necessary boost.

Before we get into the cocktails, let’s share the history of Saint Patrick’s Day for those uninitiated.

The Encyclopedia Britannica does a good job of capturing the essence of what the patron saint means to Ireland, including the fanciful myths of shamrocks and chasing snakes out of the country although they never lived on the island.

From Encyclopedia Britannica:

St. Patrick’s Day, feast day (March 17) of St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland. Born in Roman Britain in the late 4th century, he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He escaped but returned about 432 CE to convert the Irish to Christianity. By the time of his death on March 17, 461, he had established monasteries, churches, and schools. Many legends grew up around him—for example, that he drove the snakes out of Ireland and used the shamrock to explain the Trinity. Ireland came to celebrate his day with religious services and feasts.

The customary colors of Saint Patrick’s Day are green, orange, and white, just like the flag colors of Ireland although green wins the day during most outfits in connection with the holiday. Drinks are sometimes rendered green as well. Speaking of, let’s check out those drinks, shall we? Enjoy.

GREEN MACHINE

Created by Kevin Pigott, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Global Brand Ambassador

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

1/2 part Lemon Juice

Juice of 1 fresh pressed green apple (or 6 parts cloudy apple juice)

METHOD:

Build in a highball glass over ice, garnish with a lemon wedge.

TULLAMORE D.E.W. ICED IRISH COFFEE

Created by Kevin Pigott, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Global Brand Ambassador

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

3/4 parts Irish Cream (like Kerrygold or Baileys)

1 part Espresso

1/4 part Simple Syrup

METHOD:

Combine ingredients and shake over ice.

Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice, garnish with mint leaf.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of all things authentic Irish culture, so a 194-year-old Irish whiskey like Tullamore D.E.W. is the perfect partner. This is a very big day for both a small country and a small town whiskey that’s very proud of its global success due to its silky smooth taste and triple blend complexity of flavour. Want to impress your friends with legit Irish whiskey cocktails that are super tasty and refreshing? Well, check out this recipe.” — Kevin Pigott

Mint Pineapple Fresca

INGREDIENTS

2 oz. Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Tequila Reposado*

1 oz. Lime juice

3/4 oz. Agave nectar

Pineapple chunks

Mint

PREPARATION

Muddle pineapple chunks and mint leaves. Add tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar. Stir until well mixed. Strain mixture into glass over ice. Garnish with mint sprig, pineapple slice, and frond.

The Friendly Sour

Created by Mixologist Charles Freeland

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon

3/4 oz pineapple juice

1/2 oz lime juice

1/4 oz simple syrup

Cardamom bitters

Directions: Simply shake and serve over crushed ice.

The Irish Aitall

INGREDIENTS

4 sprigs of thyme, leaves only

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Añejo Tequila

3 ⁄4 oz caraway-fennel simple syrup

Soda Water

Splash of fresh grapefruit juice

PREPARATION

Muddle the thyme. Add the Cuervo Tradicional Añejo and simple syrup and fill shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with soda water and squeeze of grapefruit juice. Garnish with thyme sprigs and dehydrated grapefruit.

Malibu ‘Four-Leaf’ Mojito

Ingredients:

1 Part Malibu Original

1/3 Part fresh lime juice

3 Parts soda water

10 mint leaves (plus sprig for garnish)

How to mix:

Muddle the mint leaves and lime juice in a glass. Pour in Malibu and some ice, then top up with soda water and enjoy! Garnish with a four-leaf mint sprig for good luck.

Key West Rickey

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Papa’s Pilar Blonde Rum

4 oz grapefruit soda

0.5 oz lime juice

Directions: Build ingredients over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Kahlúa Jump-Up Julep

Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlúa

1.5 Parts Jameson Irish Whiskey

1 Sprig Mint Leaf

How to mix:

Add some mint leaves and Kahlúa coffee liqueur into a mug or glass. Lightly muddle them together. Add the whiskey and crushed ice. Give it a stir until it’s chilled. Add a dome of ice on top. Garnish with a mint sprig.

The Emerald Country Whisky Cocktail

2oz Ransom The Emerald Whiskey

1oz Lemon Juice

3/4oz Simple Syrup

1 Egg White

Angostura Bitters

Directions:

Mix the bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white in a cocktail shaker. Dry shake (no ice) vigorously to create a slight foam. Add ice and then shake again. Strain the cocktail and serve over fresh ice. Garnish with two of the angostura bitters. Enjoy!

Absolut Clever Cover

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Parts Absolut Original

1/2 Parts Celery Juice

1/2 Parts Suze

1/2 Parts Lime Juice

3/4 Parts Clover Honey Syrup

1-2 Dash Angostura Bitters

How to mix:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until cold and strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Mount Gay Rum Honey Castoff

Ingredients

2 oz Mount Gay Rum Black Barrel

1 oz Lime

1 oz Honey (1:1 Water to Honey ratio)

2 oz Dry Bubbles

Directions

Add all ingredients into your tin, add ice and shake

Strain into up glass, finish with dry bubbles and garnish with a mint leaf

Leprechaun Cocktail

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz White Vermouth

0.75 oz Gin

0.75 oz Campari

1 Top of Guinness Foam

Directions:

Combine all ingredients over ice in a chilled lowball glass

Stir your cocktail

Top with Guinness Foam

Sham-Rock ‘n’ Roll ‘til Sunrise (aka Santo Sunrise featuring Santo Mezquila)

1 1/2 ounces Santo Mezquila

4 ounces fresh orange juice

Splash of grenadine

Splash of Blue Curaçao

Garnish: Fresh halved orange wheel

In a tall glass filled with ice, add the Mezquila, orange juice, grenadine, and Blue Curaçao. Stir well and garnish with a fresh halved orange wheel.

Shamrock Juice

by Larry “Lo Lo” White of Phoenix-based restaurant, Brunch & Sip.

Ingredients for Rim:

Granulated white sugar

Green food coloring

Ingredients for Cocktail:

1 ounce Tito’s Vodka

1 ounce Tanqueray Gin

1 ounce Jameson Irish Whiskey

1 ounce Blue Curacao liqueur

2 ounces fresh orange juice

1.5 ounces simple syrup

Instructions for Rim:

Put 1/2 cup granulated white sugar in a clean jar. Add a couple of drops of green food coloring. Seal the lid and shake vigorously until the green color is evenly spread. Pour the green sugar onto a dish. Apply a fresh cut orange wedge to the rim of the glass and rub along outer edge. Place your glass upside-down into your dish of green sugar and then twist the glass around until the entire rim is coated. Allow the rim to dry before putting in your ingredients

Instructions for Cocktail:

Fill a red wine glass with ice. Pour in the liquors. Then pour in the fresh-orange juice and simple syrup. Finally, add the blue curacao. Garnish with mint leaves and cherry. Feel free to add more orange or Blue Curacao to get our desired greenness.

Elysian Brewing Space Dust IPA

Always remember, kids…beer still matters and Elysian Brewing makes one of our faves below!

High Camp Flasks

The homies over at High Camp Flasks make great products to port your drinks and brews. They even have a St. Paddy’s Day flask but can also do personalized flasks as well. Check it out here!

As always, sip safely and surely!

Photo: Rimma_Bondarenko / Getty

