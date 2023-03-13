Women of the Bible: Bathsheba

Scriptures To Read Around Bathsheba’s Story

EXODUS 34:6-7 – The LORD, the LORD, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness, maintaining love to thousands, and forgiving wickedness, rebellion and sin.

2 CHRONICLES 7:14 – If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.

PSALM 25: II – For the sake of your name, O LORD, forgive my iniquity, though it is great.

HEBREWS 8:12 – For I (God) will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more.

Let’s continue the conversation. See more of Bathsheba’s story by reading 2 Samuel 11:1-12:25 and answering the questions below…

What part do you think Bathsheba played in the events of 2 Samuel 11:2 – 4? Totally innocent? Artful seductress? Something in between? Explain why you think so. How do you think Bathsheba felt when she realized she was pregnant with David’s child? Why did she immediately tell him? God called David a “man after my own heart” (Acts 13:22: and 1 Samuel 13:14) How could God say this, given the awful things he did to Bathsheba and Uriah? What do you think Bathsheba was doing and feeling while her son got sick and died? Why do you think the Bible focuses on David’s response rather than hers? Solomon’s name from the Lord was actually Jedidiah (2 Samuel 12:24-25), which means “loved by the LORD.’ What sense of God’s restoration for Bathsheba and David does this name give you? What does this story say to you about your own experience as a sinner and/or a victim of others’ sin?

From Bathsheba’s suffering we see that no matter the abuse; sexual, physical, or emotional, it’s best to always share your pain with someone, a trusted friend or counselor. Don’t bury your feelings, absorbing the shame and guilt that belong to the abuser. Also please find other women who have endured similar abuse and gone on to lead fruitful and significant lives. Determine that you will not let someone else’s sin ruin your life. You are a survivor. Those who have never been abused we pray this suffering will never be a part of your story so please do what you can to help someone who has; daughter, son, friend, or family member, and pray that God will restore their hope.

Source: Women of the Bible by Ann Spangler & Jean E. Syswerda

