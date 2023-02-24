Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Mahalia Jackson

Mahalia Jackson was referred to as the “Queen of Gospel,” and her voice inspired countless vocalists in her genre and beyond. Today is her birthday.
Mahala Jackson was born October 26, 1911 in New Orleans, La. She began singing at the age of four at Mount Mariah Baptist Church. As a teenager, she moved to Chicago to study nursing and attended the Greater Salem Baptist Church. Her singing voice led to an invite to the church choir and she then joined the Johnson Gospel Singers.
