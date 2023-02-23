Damon Wayans Jr. & King Bach Are Working On New Graphic Novel, ‘Shogun Run’

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

For a minute there it seemed like Damon Wayans Jr. was going to be following in his family’s footsteps and become a mainstay in the comedy scene after appearing in films like The Other Guys and Dance Flick, and TV shows like New Girl and Happy Together.

But instead of continuing to just build his acting resume, the Wayans family legacy will be taking a crack at the comic book industry and is teaming up with popular Internet personality, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, to create a new graphic novel that’s bound to get the culture’s attention. Variety is reporting that the Let’s Be Cops actor and former Vine superstar will be working on a new comic book dubbed Shogun Run which is set in South Central LA in the 90’s and described as described as Big Trouble in Little China meets Attack the Block. Both of which are classic films though Attack The Block is mainly known on the UK scene as it was set in London and released exclusively in the United Kingdom before making it’s way to the States.

Naturally, Wayans and Bachelor are excited about the project.

Wayans Jr. said: “Creating a graphic novel has been a goal of mine since childhood, and to be able to do it with such an awesome team is definitely a dream come true.”

Bachelor added: “I am thrilled to be partnering with Damon, David and Gary along with the amazing team at First Second to create an action-packed world and story that will entertain people around the world.”

The novel is set to release in 2025 via First Second, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers. Helping Wayans and Bachelor with Shogun Run will be producers David Uslan and Gary Glushon who will be serving as creative consultants on the project. As for who will be tapped to illustrate the graphic novel, that’s still to be determined. Still, we’re sure said artist will have some good stuff to work with, at least that’s what Senior VP and Publishing Director at Macmillan, Allison Verost is promising.

Verost said: “‘Shogun Run’ is going to be a game-changer. It’s an immersive, cinematic adventure brought to life by a brilliant creative team. We could not be more delighted to have this book on our list.”

With the deal that Wayans and Bachelor inked with First Second, a series or film adaptation os Shogun Run is said to be down the line and if it really lives up to the Big Trouble In Little China meets Attack The Block in South Central LA during the 1990’s, it’s going to be quite the spectacle and we can’t wait.

Are you looking forward to Shogun Run? Let us know in the comments section below.

