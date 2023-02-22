Griot Baba Lumumba, Dr. Arthur Burnett & Dr. Segun Adebayo l The Carl Nelson Show

Griot Baba Lumumba returns to our classroom to provide some thought-provoking topics for us to discuss. This time Baba Lumumba using the backdrop of the Tyre Nichols killing will examine the self-hate he thinks is manifested in that attack. Before we hear from Baba Lumumba, we’ll review the increasing rate of Prostate Cancer among Black men. To get us started, Dr. Segun Adebayo updates us on the move to save a Black Cemetary in Bethesda, Maryland and Dr. Arthur Burnett also joins the show.
