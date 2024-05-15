The results are in!
Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2024 Primary election.
Updated May 14th, 2024 11:33 p.m.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Baltimore City Mayor
D: Brandon Scott
R: Shannon Wright
President of the City Council
D: Zeke Cohen
R: Emmanuel Digman
U.S. Senator
D: Angela Alsobrooks
R: Larry Hogan
Representative in Congress
District 1
D: Blane H. Miller, III
R: Andy Harris
District 2
D: John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr.
R: Kim Klacik
District 3
D: Sarah Elfreth
R: Robert J. Steinberger
District 4
D: Glenn F. Ivey
R: George McDermott
District 5
D: Steny Hoyer
R: Michelle Talkington
District 6
D: April McClain Delaney
R: Neil C. Parrott
District 7
D: Kweisi Mfume
R: Scott M. Collier
District 8
D: Jamie Raskin
R: Cheryl Riley
For county-by-county breakdowns and additional results for state offices, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE] was originally published on 92q.com
-
All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme
-
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On
-
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again
-
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media
-
Florida Cop Who Killed Black Air Force Officer Responded To Wrong Apartment, Witness Says: Report
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant