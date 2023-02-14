Donnie Simpson & Tony Perkins React To Super Bowl LVII Commercials

Sunday was a record breaking night with excitement from beginning to end as the Super Bowl came down to the wire between the Eagles and the Chiefs. But before we got to the end of the game, this night made history being the first time two Black quarterbacks played against each other in the Super Bowl! Also Rihanna revealed her pregnancy with baby #2 during her highly anticipated halftime show performance and of course we can’t forget about the commercials. Every year companies pay the big bucks to have their ads play during the Super Bowl and this year some left a lasting memory for good reasons while others almost made us change the channel.
DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!
Donnie Simpson, Tony Perkins and Ric Chill give their reactions to a few of the commercials and tell us their favorites as well as the ones they could’ve skipped, in the video below…
Checkout the super bowl commercials below that Donnie, Tony and Ric are referring to in the show clip above and let us know which was your favorite!
PopCorners Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial
Dunkin’ ‘Drive-Thru’ Starring Ben & Jen
One Hit For Uber One
The Flash – Official Trailer
Clueless Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten
M&M’S Super Bowl 2023
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Busta Rhymes Throws Drink on Fan For Grabbing His Assets [Video]
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
Shut ‘Em Down! Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Denied Future Alimony Payments
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show