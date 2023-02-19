Temple University Officer Fatally Shot

Temple University Officer Chris Fitzgerald was fatally shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia. Sources say Fitzgerald was in the line of duty attempting to stop a carjacking. A suspect has been arrest in connection to the shooting.
18-year-old Miles Pfeffer was arrested around 7am Sunday morning in Buckingham township. Pfeffer is being charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, and other related charges. Pictures where captured off Pfeffer’s arrest using Fitzgerald’s cuffs:
Fitzgerald leaves to mourn his wife, four children and his parents.
We will continue to monitor the story as details emerge.
