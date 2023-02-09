DJ Khaled Brings His We The Best Imprint To Def Jam

DJ Khaled is making more major moves.

Days removed after closing out the 65th Grammy Awards with a performance of his “God Did” single featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, the Miami hitmaker is taking his We The Best imprint from Sony Records and bringing it to Def Jam Records. The move is a full-circle one for Khaled, as he previously held an A&R executive position under the hip-hop label’s famed Def Jam South division.

According to Variety, Khaled was named Global Creative Consultant for Universal Music Group, working across all labels at the world’s biggest music company.

During his time with Sony/Epic Records, Khaled released five albums, four of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart beginning with 2016’s Major Key. Ahead of a gathering in Miami on Thursday (February 9), Khaled thanked Epic Records chairman Sylvia Rhone for their partnership while also looking ahead to the future.

“I want to thank Sylvia for our beautiful friendship and making history together. The entire Epic Records team, we did amazing things. Great true friendships are forever,” he said.

“Lucian [Grange] and I always talked about me coming back home,” he added. “So I felt like it was written for me to come back where I’m at in my career as an artist, an executive and as a producer, I felt like this is beautiful. I could have went anywhere in the Universal system and I chose Def Jam because of Tunji and LaTrice.”

The move with Universal continues one of partnership for Khaled. He remains one of Air Jordan’s signature ambassadors and he was honored with the key to the City of Miami and to Miami Beach in recognition of his philanthropic work, not limited to Khaled’s own We The Best Foundation. The foundation recently announced its inaugural scholarship program, in partnership with Roc Nation.

