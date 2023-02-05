Donnie Simpson & Tony Perkins React To House Republicans Wearing Assault Weapon Lapel Pin

Multiple House Republicans were seen wearing assault weapon pins on their clothing this week. Those caught in the act were New York Republican George Santos, Florida Republican Anna Paulina Luna, and Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde, which left many outraged.

One of the members wearing the pins was Congresswomen Anna Paulina Luna who later this week participated in a House Natural Resources panel debate to push back on Democrats’ attempt to ban firearms inside the Committee’s hearing room. She tweeted later, “The same Democrats who are voting to send firearms to Ukraine are telling me I can’t carry one.”

source: alternet.org

