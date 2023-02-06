CLOSE
In today’s medical minute with Dr. Mel, can the way you dry your nails expose you to Cancer? What about the relaxer you put in your hair?
Also, Dr. Mel gives us 3 tips to help us fight a cold.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Listen to the Medical Minute with Dr. Mel below
Want more from Dr. Mel? Watch EXCUSE ME DOCTOR?! with DR. MEL on Facebook or YouTube
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: Tips On Fighting A Cold & Beauty Items That May Cause Cancer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com