Jenifer Lopez is opening up about the reason behind her and Ben Affleck’s decision to get married in Las Vegas because of the past “PTSD” they’ve both experienced in prior relationships, but Alfredas has a point, wasn’t it because of Ben that the last wedding with A-Rod?!

Plus actor Alec Baldwin could be facing five years in prison for the deadly 2021 shooting of the cinematographer, Helen Hutchinson, who was shot and died on the set in New Mexico. He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Lastly, it doesn’t seem like the T.J. Holmes saga will be ending anytime soon after the latest dirt that just surfaced the other day!

