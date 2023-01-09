Virtual Learning To Remain In Place At Frederick Douglass High School Until Jan. 20

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Baltimore City Schools announced that Frederick Douglass High School will continue with virtual learning until Jan. 20 as repairs take place.

Digital Harbor High School resumed in-person classes Monday, Jan. 9.

Officials said that both schools were damaged during flooding over winter break, which prompted virtual classes for the first week of the year.

“Virtual learning at Frederick Douglass High School will continue for two additional weeks, starting Monday, January 9, 2023, through Friday, January 20, 2023. The extension will allow additional time for building repairs to occur. Staff members will also work from home. City Schools will provide an update on the status of repairs to the facilities and a timeline for the return in-person learning no later than January 20, 2023, via its website, its social media channels, and through robocalls and emails,” BCPSS said in a statement on their website.

At this time, it is unclear how long the repairs will take, or the cause of the flooding.

