Tristan Thompson‘s mom, Andrea Thompson, has died in Toronto.

Andrea suffered a heart attack at her home in Canada. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctor’s attempts to resuscitate her fell short. Tristan left his home in LA immediately to be with his family.

Khloe Kardashian, the mother of Tristan’s two children, traveled with him.

Tristan Thompson, 31, was drafted 4th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. He won a championship with the Cavs in 2016 but is currently an unsigned free agent.

According to ET, a private funeral is scheduled. In addition to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner are expected to be at the private funeral.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly in Toronto was originally published on wzakcleveland.com