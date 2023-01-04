Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The CNN Documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” premiered on New Year’s Day and a moment with rap legends over misogynistic lyrics. Warwick invited Snoop and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight to her home for somewhat of an intervention. The iconic singer expressed her displeasure, telling the rappers “I said, you know, you guys are all gonna grow up. You gotta have families, you have children. You gotta have. Girls and one day that little girl’s going to look at you and say Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you? What you gonna say? I think it got through to them.”

Snoop addressed the conversation in the film, saying “She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked. “We were the most gangsta as you could be but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

Warrick even told them to call her a “B*tch”

Could we hear new music from 50 in 2023? On Instagram, the Rapper turned Television mogul celebrated his friend Eminem’s success, receiving 1 billion YouTube views in 2022. He also let the people know he’s going to “remind people I’m nice this year” in the Instagram caption. Are we looking for new music from Fif?

Eddie Murphy announced a new film in production, “Candy Cane Lane” in production. The film will star Murphy and “Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross. Also, Al Roker is back on the Today show after health issues!

Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas: Dionne Warwick Shows Snoop Her Gangsta, New 50 Cent Coming & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com