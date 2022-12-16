Tina & Teddy Campbell Talk New Holiday Album “Christmas At Our House” + More with Vic Jagger

Vic Jagger is a longtime radio host, multimedia personality, producer, & entrepreneur from Washington, DC. During her nearly 20-year career, she has interviewed a number of iconic guests including Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, New Edition, Jazmine Sullivan, and more. In addition to radio, Vic is also a brand spokesperson, REALTOR®, entrepreneur, writer, advocate for gender equality, and an ally in the fight to end women’s homelessness. Vic Jagger started her radio career in 2002 with the nationally-syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show. In 2016, she landed her own show, “VJ In The Midday”, on DC’s MAJIC 102.3/92.7 where she made history as the #1 show in her timeslot. From the latest in celebrity news to trending topics to personal stories, Vic’s energy and humor keeps thousands of listeners entertained and inspired daily. Off the radio airwaves, Vic made numerous appearances on TV One’s “NewsOne Now w/ Roland Martin”, hosted NBC4’s weekly segment “The Tuesday Trend”, and co-hosted the weekly podcast “There I Said It” on YEA Networks. Currently, she is the co-host and executive producer of the SEASON’D podcast. Her creative talents expand to writing, audio/digital production, and entrepreneurship w/ her small batch candle studio - Private Suite Collection®. Vic is an alumnus of the University of the District of Columbia and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Arts with a concentration in TV Production. She is also a lovely lady of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Tina and Teddy Campbell sat down with Vic Jagger (VJ In The Midday) to talk about their new holiday album, “Christmas At Our House”. The couple shares their experiences with reality TV, overcoming marital issues, strengthening their family, and coming together to record a new album. Grab a seat on their couch as they bring some holiday cheer with songs like, “Our House”, “Ask Away”, & “Together For Christmas”. Plus Teddy and Tina are joined by some of Gospel’s greatest voices, CeCe and Marvin Winans, Natalie Grant, and Brian Courtney Wilson on the song ‘Remember Jesus’.

Watch Vic Jagger’s full interview with Tina and Teddy below and listen live to VJ in the Middays 10am-3pm Monday-Friday!

