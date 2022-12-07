Senator Warnock Wins GA Runoff Election, So What’s Next For GOP & Donald Trump? [WATCH]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

After what many felt would be a decisive victory at first, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday. This now means the Dems have the outright majority in the Senate. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.

“After a hard-fought campaign — or, should I say, campaigns — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Warnock, 53, told his supporters in an Atlanta hotel ballroom.

So with another endorsed candidate from former President Trump loosing their election, what does this mean for the 2024 election, and what adjustments may, if any, will the GOP decide to take?

After texting back and forth last night, Russ decided to have the brilliant Dr. Jason Johnson, a MSNBC commentator and a professor of political science at Morgan State weighs in on what the Republicans will do moving forward, is Donald Trump still the front runner, and will this end up splitting the party?

And so I text, Dr. Jason Johnson, who was a brilliant mind, see him on MSNBC all day, all the time. He’s a professor of political science at Morgan State. He does so many other things. babysits, most lawns, all that stuff. And he just always says, like, Hey, dude, dude, relax. You know, it’s like, he’s doing better than he did last time. You already knew that it was a foregone conclusion. Did you not Dr. Jason Johnson.

