The Results Are In! Here’s How The 2022 Midterm Elections Panned Out In The DMV

DMV! The results are in. Thank you to those who practiced their right and voted in this year’s election! No matter how everything pans out, you did your part and that’s what matters. Please read below for most up to date results on the 2022 midterms provided by AP.
D.C. Midterm Election Results
Mayor:
|
Muriel Bowser [Winner]
D
|237,504 votes
|77.1%
|
Rodney Grant
IND
|47,326 votes
|15.4%
|
Stacia Hall
R
|19,146 votes
|6.2%
|
Dennis Sobin
LIB
|4,196 votes
|1.4%
DC Council WARD 1:
|
Brianne Nadeau [Winner]
D
|30,118 votes
|81.9%
|
Chris Otten
DCG
|6,646 votes
|18.1%
DC Council WARD 3:
|
Matthew Frumin [Winner]
D
|36,890 votes
|75.2%
|
David Krucoff
R
|11,610 votes
|23.7%
|
Adrian Salsgiver
LIB
|546 votes
|1.1%
DC Council WARD 5:
|
Zachary Parker [Winner]
D
|40,542 votes
|94.4%
|
Clarence Lee
R
|2,406 votes
|5.6%
Maryland Midterm Election Results
Governor:
|
Wes Moore [Winner]
D
|890,192 votes
|59.7%
|
Dan Cox
R
|554,332 votes
|37.2%
|
David Lashar
LIB
|22,786 votes
|1.5%
|
David Harding
WCP
|13,474 votes
|0.9%
|
Nancy Wallace
GRN
|10,757 votes
|0.7%
Attorney General:
|
Anthony Brown [Winner]
D
|859,033 votes
|60.7%
|
Michael Peroutka
R
|555,493 votes
|39.3%
Comptroller:
|
Brooke Lierman [Winner]
D
|817,319 votes
|57.8%
|
Barry Glassman
R
|597,289 votes
|42.2%
U.S. Senate MD General:
|
Chris Van Hollen [Winner]
D
|904,434 votes
|60.7%
|
Chris Chaffee
R
|584,709 votes
|39.3%
U.S. House MD District 5:
|
Steny Hoyer [Winner]
D
|123,440 votes
|60.7%
|
Chris Palombi
R
|80,019 votes
|39.3%
U.S. House MD District 6:
|
Neil Parrott
R
|101,237 votes
|51.3%
|
David Trone (i)
D
|95,977 votes
|48.7%
U.S. House MD District 8:
|
Jamie Raskin [Winner]
D
|138,949 votes
|76.4%
|
Gregory Coll
R
|39,611 votes
|21.8%
|
Andres Garcia
LIB
|3,212 votes
|1.8%
Country Executive Montgomery County:
|
Marc Elrich (i)
D
|165,669 votes
|72.0%
|
Reardon Sullivan
R
|64,583 votes
|28.1%
Country Executive Prince George’s County: Uncontested race
Virginia Midterm Election Results
U.S. House District 7:
|
Abigail Spanberger [Winner]
D
|139,805 votes
|51.9%
|
Yesli Vega
R
|129,421 votes
|48.1%
U.S. House VA District 8:
|
Donald Beyer [Winner]
D
|188,539 votes
|73.4%
|
Karina Lipsman
R
|64,695 votes
|25.2%
|
Teddy Fikre
IND
|3,777 votes
|1.5%
U.S. House VA District 10:
|
Jennifer Wexton [Winner]
D
|152,559 votes
|53.0%
|
Hung Cao
R
|135,502 votes
|47.0%
U.S. House VA District 9:
|
Morgan Griffith [Winner]
R
|176,820 votes
|73.7%
|
Taysha DeVaughan
D
|63,019 votes
|26.3%
U.S. House VA District 2:
|
Jen Kiggans [Winner]
R
|151,226 votes
|52.1%
|
Elaine Luria (i)
D
|138,925 votes
|47.9%
