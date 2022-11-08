HomePolitics

The Results Are In! Here’s How The 2022 Midterm Elections Panned Out In The DMV

US-VOTE-ELECTION

DMV! The results are in. Thank you to those who practiced their right and voted in this year’s election! No matter how everything pans out, you did your part and that’s what matters. Please read below for most up to date results on the 2022 midterms provided by AP.

D.C. Midterm Election Results

Mayor:

Muriel Bowser [Winner]
D
 237,504 votes 77.1%
Rodney Grant
IND
 47,326 votes 15.4%
Stacia Hall
R
 19,146 votes 6.2%
Dennis Sobin
LIB
 4,196 votes 1.4%

 

DC Council WARD 1:

Brianne Nadeau [Winner]
D
 30,118 votes 81.9%
Chris Otten
DCG
 6,646 votes 18.1%

 

DC Council WARD 3:

Matthew Frumin [Winner]
D
 36,890 votes 75.2%
David Krucoff
R
 11,610 votes 23.7%
Adrian Salsgiver
LIB
 546 votes 1.1%

 

DC Council WARD 5:

Zachary Parker [Winner]
D
 40,542 votes 94.4%
Clarence Lee
R
 2,406 votes 5.6%

 

Maryland Midterm Election Results

Governor:

Wes Moore [Winner]
D
 890,192 votes 59.7%
Dan Cox
R
 554,332 votes 37.2%
David Lashar
LIB
 22,786 votes 1.5%
David Harding
WCP
 13,474 votes 0.9%
Nancy Wallace
GRN
 10,757 votes 0.7%

 

Attorney General:

Anthony Brown [Winner]
D
 859,033 votes 60.7%
Michael Peroutka
R
 555,493 votes 39.3%

 

Comptroller:

Brooke Lierman [Winner]
D
 817,319 votes 57.8%
Barry Glassman
R
 597,289 votes 42.2%

 

U.S. Senate MD General:

Chris Van Hollen [Winner]
D
 904,434 votes 60.7%
Chris Chaffee
R
 584,709 votes 39.3%

 

U.S. House MD District 5:

Steny Hoyer [Winner]
D
 123,440 votes 60.7%
Chris Palombi
R
 80,019 votes 39.3%

 

U.S. House MD District 6:

Neil Parrott
R
 101,237 votes 51.3%
David Trone (i)
D
 95,977 votes 48.7%

U.S. House MD District 8:

Jamie Raskin [Winner]
D
 138,949 votes 76.4%
Gregory Coll
R
 39,611 votes 21.8%
Andres Garcia
LIB
 3,212 votes 1.8%

Country Executive Montgomery County:

Marc Elrich (i)
D
 165,669 votes 72.0%
Reardon Sullivan
R
 64,583 votes 28.1%

Country Executive Prince George’s County: Uncontested race

Angela Alsobrooks [Winner]
D

 

Virginia Midterm Election Results

U.S. House District 7:

Abigail Spanberger [Winner]
D
 139,805 votes 51.9%
Yesli Vega
R
 129,421 votes 48.1%

 

U.S. House VA District 8:

Donald Beyer [Winner]
D
 188,539 votes 73.4%
Karina Lipsman
R
 64,695 votes 25.2%
Teddy Fikre
IND
 3,777 votes 1.5%

 

U.S. House VA District 10:

Jennifer Wexton [Winner]
D
 152,559 votes 53.0%
Hung Cao
R
 135,502 votes 47.0%

 

U.S. House VA District 9:

Morgan Griffith [Winner]
R
 176,820 votes 73.7%
Taysha DeVaughan
D
 63,019 votes 26.3%

 

U.S. House VA District 2:

Jen Kiggans [Winner]
R
 151,226 votes 52.1%
Elaine Luria (i)
D
 138,925 votes 47.9%

