HU Community Wellness Roundtable: Keep It Moving! [Register Here]

Howard University’s Research Center In Minority Institutions is back with another roundtable, this time with tips and benefits to “Keep It Moving!” At this free virtual event you will hear from speakers with personal testimonies on the impact of movement on our whole selves. They will discuss fitness age vs. biological age, prioritizing movement, nutrition, and much more. You will leave this session with a wealth of knowledge and motivation to keep it moving at any stage of your journey.

This is an interactive FREE virtual event! This sessions special guests are; Betty H. Smith, EdD the author of Lifestyle by Nature and an 81 year-old active runner, Sheeba Nadarajah PhD of Howard University and this event is hosted by the community engagement specialist Kristin Holmes. This is an event for everyone because our health must always be a priority!

Click the link below to register for the event happening November 10th at 6:30pm

