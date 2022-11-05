Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Kyle Kuzma was in some hot water over a tweet Friday afternoon saying “Can’t even tell the truth no more”. On any other day this may be one to scroll past but with all the Kyrie Irving controversy and him being suspended the day before for what his anti-Semitic post, many assumed Kuzma’s tweet was related to that.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

After the Wizards unexpected 42 point loss against the Brooklyn Nets, Kyle Kuzma spoke to the media to explain what he was referring to in his tweets, emphasizing that had nothing to do with Kyrie Irving. He also shared that he received death threats because of assumptions that aren’t true. See his full response in the video below…

This defeat hurt most Wizards fans as the potential for this team is way better than what was witnessed especially coming off a great win in Philly the game prior. Kuzma says he believes that maybe the Wizards giving Kevin Durant “Too Much Respect” could’ve played a part in the Wizards 42 point loss. This was first game of Kyrie’s five game suspension so in theory the Nets were playing “short-handed” but let’s be real, any team with the DMV’s own Kevin Durant should never not be seen as a threat.

Also See:

Kyrie Irving Gets Suspended For Five Games & Finally Decides To Offer An Actual Apology

LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kyrie Irving: “I Don’t Respect It. I Don’t Condone It”

Kyrie Irving Talks About Sacrificing Over $100 Million With The Brooklyn Nets To Stay Unvaxxed

Kyle Kuzma Explains His Tweet That Was Mistook As Support For Kyrie Irving was originally published on kysdc.com