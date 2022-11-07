Is Abortion Still A Major Issue During The Mid-Terms? Armstrong Williams Discuss

Has your wallet and inflation taken the place of abortion as a major issue during the mid-term election season? With the elections happening tomorrow November 8th, conservative talker Armstrong Williams joined the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about some of the many issues voters will take into account when they cast their ballots. While the overturning of Roe V. Wade is still on the minds of many, Williams explains to Russ and Georgia Alfredas that the pocketbooks of Americans are far more important to voters.

Russ: It’s highly expected that Republicans are going to get control of the House. And there’s a possibility that they’ll get the Senate, what is the state of the races, as you see it?

Armstrong: The issue arises, it’s crime, and the pocketbook issues in the economy, and just the millions of migrants that have come in this country, at the expense of Americans suffering. And if this was not the case, the issues like abortion and women’s freedom would cause for people to go out to the polls, but when people are suffering, and they believe they’re losing their way of life, they’re gonna vote their pocketbooks and they don’t vote morality…

Russ: So let’s look at the issues. Are you saying that the economy and not abortion don’t seem top of mind to ladies now anymore? Do you believe that? That’s just like, not an important issue to Americans?

Armstrong: Progressives in the liberal media pushes that narrative. That’s not a big issue to most Americans. It’s just not.

Georgia Alfredas: Yeah. And you would know because you’re male.

Armstrong: It’s fake news. Well, you know, it’s not because of a man I am a broadcast on and I look at the exit polls, and they tell me what people care about. And that’s not an issue that’s a top priority to them.

