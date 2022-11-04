Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10 AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of November 4th, 2022.

LISTEN BELOW

READ BELOW

Aries: You might want to get your kid in a new daycare if you notice the kids are being wanded for weapons.

Taurus: You might not be a good bouncer at a club if you’ve gotten your ass whipped at least four times in the last two weeks.

Gemini: Why does your five-month-old have a receding hairline?

Cancer: Why are you at a job interview with sucking your mouth, a dirty scarf, no makeup, and a copy of your bio, which is actually a printout from your Facebook page. Not a resume, a bio.

Leo: If you’re a teenager is letting you know when you can drive your car. It might be time for a sit-down

Virgo: Why are you always crying broke to everybody at work yet you said a word about $30,000 worth of jewelry?

Libra: Stop dry begging customers if you strip.

Scorpio: Remember, new studies show excessive marijuana use can cause you not to come back to work after lunch.

Sagittarius: Make it a short date if your girl consistently sneezes in her hand, and then wipes it on her dress.

Capricorn: You and your man are about to make love for the first time. Yeah, take off his shirt. He is cut all the way up. Yeah, his arms are chiseled. He has an eight-pack. You take off his shorts. His legs are all strong and muscular. He got them powerful-looking thighs. You notice a bikini wax…

Aquarius: You might be wearing too much makeup. If your man asked for your ID.

Pisces: Stop quitting jobs that make you want to work.

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For November 4th, 2022 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com