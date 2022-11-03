Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Emmy-Award-winning actress and 2022 HRC Honoree Sheryl Lee Ralph was a sight for sore eyes at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner. The Abbott Elementary star illuminated the event’s blue carpet in a $1,486 Greta Constantine dress and a Brandon Blackwood purse.

The starlet took to her Instagram page with a reel that showed off the electrifying look. “A lil leg never hurt anybody #cozy ,” she captioned the video.

Ralph’s love affair with bright colors is a complete vibe. The 65-year-old actress has been sporting a number of vibrant, beautiful colors for appearances. During last week’s Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles, the starlet wore a blue blouse with an animal print Pantora wrap skirt, and she completed the look with black boots.

A few weeks earlier, Ralph was among ten women awarded The Order of Jamaica for National Hero’s Day. The actress returned to her homeland to celebrate the honor in an electrifying yellow dress that matched the yellow in the Jamaican flag.

We can’t get enough of the actress, and her appreciation for all things vibrant. We said this before, and we’ll say it again, Black women were made for bright colors. Here’s your proof!

What do you think? Did you love Sherryl Lee Ralph’s Human Rights Campaign dinner?

Sheryl Lee Ralph Dazzles In Greta Constantine At The Human Rights Campaign Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com