George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The Russ Parr Morning Show

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Comedian George Wallace stops by the Russ Parr Morning and jokes about everything including his viral comments about the Will Smith slaps and not liking ANY Smiths. Now, Because of Herschel Walker, he doesn’t like any Walkers. Jimmy Walker. Walker, Texas Ranger, etc. Wallace also reminisces on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Wallace along with former TJMS co-hosts Myra J. and J. Anthony Brown on show dates across the country. You can learn more at GeorgeWallace.Net.

 

George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The Russ Parr Morning Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

