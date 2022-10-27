HU Community Wellness Roundtable: Fitness While Remote

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

In this new world since the COVID-19 pandemic we have all had to adjust to a different way of life. As things begin to slowly return back to normal some things will never be the same! Remote working is one of those things that some companies have chosen to make permanent but working remote for some can limit their physical activity.

Howard University’s Research Center In Minority Institutions is hosting an event tonight on “Fitness While Remote”! This is an interactive FREE virtual event to help you find ways to stay active while at home! This session will have tips and tricks from Yolandra Hancock, MD and Celine Berthaud hosted by the community engagement specialist Kristin Holmes. This is an event for everyone because our health must always be a priority!

Click the link below to register for the event happening October 27th at 6:30pm:

Don’t miss the next event on November 10th! Click here to register.

