Wizards Season Opener Starting 5 [October 19, 2022]

Basketball is Back and the Wizards are ready to begin the 2022-2023 season! After months of no basketball then months of playing in empty arenas to the slow return of fans, it’s now time for the new season! Although there are still some restrictions, most teams are close to being back to prepandemic ways.

The Wizards begin this season with a new look and DC fans are excited to see a duo teased last season but never came to be, Bradley Beal and the unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis. Below you will find who will be starting in the 1st game of the new season against the Indiana Pacers during the 2022-2023 Wizards season opener!

Bradley Beal

Guard Bradley Beal is in his 10th season with the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma

Forward Kyle Kuzma is in his 5th NBA season.

Kristaps Porzingis

Forward Kristaps Porzingis is in his 6th NBA season.

Monte Morris

Guard Monte Morris is in his 5th NBA season.

Deni Avdija

Forward Deni Avdija is in his 2nd season with the Washington Wizards.

DMV get ready for the home opener Friday, October 21st! Get your tickets here!

