Steve Kerr Calls The Draymond Green Punch “The Biggest Crisis That We’ve Ever Had”

It turns out Draymond Green’s punishment won’t be that bad.

The gavel finally sounded after Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the media Tuesday, revealing that Green will receive a fine, but he won’t be suspended for punching Jordan Poole in the face during a heated practice last week.

Kerr took to the podium after a preseason game against the Portland Trailblazers, where he also talked about how stressful the ordeal and its aftermath has been.

“He is going to come back to practice on Thursday. He has been fined. He will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last preseason game and on opening night,” Kerr said. “It’s been an exhaustive process. We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward. It’s never easy, no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It’s not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. It’s really serious stuff.”

Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Warriors’ 4 championships since 2015, and Kerr believes that all the hard work he’s put in has earned him another chance to prove he’s more than his mistake– no matter how detrimental it is.

“I trust him,” Kerr said. “He broke our trust with this incident. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he’s earned that. I think our team feels the same way.”

While Kerr spoke candidly about the aftermath, he declined to reveal exactly how much Green was fined.

All the controversy began last week when reports, first confirmed by NBA insider Shams Charania that Green and Poole were involved in some sort of physical altercation at practice. However, a day later, the situation became more complicated as the video leaked, and Green could clearly be seen approaching Poole as the two stand chest to chest before the vet punches the 23-year-old.

