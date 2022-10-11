“Think Bigger” Sherri Shepherd Tells A Hilarious Story About An Epic Louis Vuitton Shopping Spree Courtesy of Tom Joyner [Watch]

On her Talk Show, Sherri Shepherd told an amazing story about a time when she, along with her friend and fellow actress/comedian Kym Whitley had a nice Valentine’s Day outing at the Beverly Hills Peninsula Hotel with Tom which led to an epic shopping spree at a Louis Vuitton store. The actress and comedian was a frequent visitor to the show as a contributor and guest co-host and is a good friend to the “Flyjock.”

Shepherd says that Tom told the duo that he was going to give them whatever they wanted on Valentine’s Day and Kim asked for a Louis Vuitton keychain, and Joyner replied “Think Bigger.” He gave the clerk his credit card and then back to the bar. From there, the story gets amazing.

Shepherd and Whitley would leave the Louis store with gifts including a $6,000 suitcase, shoes, and more, which she calls a “Pretty Woman” moment. The story gets even funnier. Sherri tells about a crazy, hilarious conversation with Whitley in the car that ended with a kiss on the forehead from Joyner. EVERY woman deserves a moment like this.

WATCH BELOW

